Prosecution Knew Who ‘Drop-Kick Man’ Is & Withheld That Exculpatory Information

















‘Jump-kick man’ was filmed kicking Kyle Rittenhouse in the head before the teen shot at him. We now know he is a career criminal with an open domestic violence charge for “throwing his girlfriend to the ground and attacking her”. We also know that the prosecution knew who he was and allegedly withheld that information. He is a key player in the shootings that followed.

Maurice Freeland, 39, has admitted that he was the one who kicked Kyle Rittenhouse in the head on the night of August 25, 2020, as Rittenhouse was flat on the pavement.

Rittenhouse fired at least one shot at that assailant.

Maurice Freeland, 39, was the one who kicked Rittenhouse in the head and narrowly avoided being shot as a result, after the then 17-year-old stumbled to the ground as he attempted to flee.

That is what precipitated what happened next.

Moments later Anthony Huber swung at Rittenhouse with his skateboard for a second time, grabbing for the AR-15 that was slung across his chest. Rittenhouse fired once, shooting Huber in the chest at point-blank range.

Gaige Grosskreutz was next, advancing on Rittenhouse with an unlicensed Glock 27 in his hand. He was shot in his right bicep.

The defense said the prosecution knew all along who he is. That could be another reason to call for a mistrial or an appeal.

The prosecution knew because he offered to testify for the prosecution, and they turned down his offer, and they never shared that information with the defense.

Rittenhouse is charged with First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety of Freeland, who was only known as ‘jump-kick man’.

The state has painted all these actors as heroes attempting to take down an ‘active shooter,’ but Freeland is a career criminal out on bail. Rosenbaum, Huber, and Grosskreutz were/are also criminals.

Freeland was charged with Battery Domestic Abuse, Criminal Damage to Property Domestic Abuse, and Disorderly Conduct Domestic Abuse.

On March 23, 2020, he attacked Monalisa N McDuffie.

McDuffie told police that Freeland “threw her to the ground and kicked her in her lower right ribcage…then began punching the television.”

Not only was he known to the prosecution, the number two prosecutor on the case, James Kraus, had prosecuted him at least twice, and his last conviction was before this current judge.

The prosecution says they did tell the defense. Defense attorneys say the prosecution deliberately withheld the information.

