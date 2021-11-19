10 Things Media Won’t Tell You About the Dems’ Big Bill

















Editor’s Note:

Mr. Kartch of Americans for Tax Freedom listed just some of the items in the Pelosi BBB bill that passed last night after Kevin McCarthy spoke about it in an eight-hour performance as a member of the Uniparty.

However, there is something you need to know in addition to the financial list below. The bill gives at least ten million people amnesty. From there, the illegals will undoubtedly get on a path to citizenship. Even if they can’t vote, it gives them tremendous political clout. Eventually, sooner rather than later, they will vote and the USA will become a one-party country. In the meantime, Democrats will cheat at election time.

by John Kartch

10 things House Democrats just passed:

Highest personal income tax rate in the developed world. Highest capital gains tax rate since the 1970s. All 50 states will have combined federal-state top income tax rates above 50%. Eight states will pay a combined federal-state tax rate of over 60%. 87,000 new IRS auditors and agents. 50% increase in small business audits. 1.2 million more annual IRS audits; about half will hit households making less than $75k. 2.5 billion special tax handout for trial lawyers. $8 billion home heating tax. $1.6 billion special tax handout for media companies of any size. Each company–broadcast, print, digital–can claim the tax handout for up to 1,500 employees. Violation of Biden’s middle class tax pledge to oppose any and all tax hikes on Americans making less than $50k.

