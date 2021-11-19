NY Governor Signs Compelled Speech Law Affecting Utility Workers

















On Tuesday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed LGBTQ+ “protection bills” to commemorate transgender awareness week. The bills were put forward in March before she became governor.

One of the bills forces companies to use preferred pronouns for customers. In other words, they don’t have free speech and must use bad grammar.

It is compelled speech.

Legislation S.5325/A.6193 demands utility companies allow customers to use what preferred name and pronoun they want. Of course they can use whatever pronoun they want, but that doesn’t mean they can force others to use them.

“Utilities would be prohibited from willfully and repeatedly failing to use a customer’s preferred name and/or pronouns after being informed pursuant to this new section of law.” the newly passed bill stipulates.

Hochul’s video below skims it:

“This is what we just call common sense legislation that is long overdue. For a transgender individual, being misgendered, it’s traumatic. These are people with feelings and individuals who just deserve more than that. And to know that this is going on and causing them anguish, therefore, it causes me anguish. This is how I feel so deeply and passionately about the people of this state. We have an opportunity to bring back New York City, New York State. We value individuals, we value people, and we show love, respect, and dignity to all. It’s that simple, and I know that we can do this.”

How is this “common sense?”

This isn’t a joke. The transgenders make up crazy pronouns and others will be forced to use them under penalty.

This violates the First Amendment.

The compelled speech doctrine sets out the principle that the government cannot force an individual or group to support certain expression. Thus, the First Amendment not only limits the government from punishing a person for his speech, it also prevents the government from punishing a person for refusing to articulate, advocate, or adhere to the government’s approved messages.

This isn’t about common sense or respect. It’s about compelled speech.

Watch:

