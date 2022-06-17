Protesters at Drag Queen Story Hour Under Investigation for a Hate Crime

A small group of men crashed a Drag Queen Story Hour at a library in the San Francisco Bay Area. They called out the drag queen and parents for allowing it. Now, they are under investigation for a hate crime.

Children, parents, and community members were present.

The investigation is for slurs and threatening posture. The slur was to call at least one a pedophile. We don’t know if he is or isn’t. The men didn’t do anything physically. You can watch the clip below and decide for yourself if they deserve the hate crime concerns.

Some reports claim they are Proud Boys but we haven’t seen any evidence that they are.

While the police are at it, they should investigate the parents for child abuse.

The cops are investigating the protesters for committing a hate crime against drag queens. Absolute insanity. https://t.co/Q8bEPfR9va — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 16, 2022

