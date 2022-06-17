Dr. Simone Gold Is Sentenced for Her Role on J6

Founder of America’s Frontline Doctors, Dr. Simone Gold, an attorney and physician, was sentenced to 60 days in prison for her role in the Jan. 6 riot, although she did not riot. she gave a speech inside the Capitol. During her speech, Dr. Gold said it is illegal to mandate an experimental vaccine.

Dr. Gold will also pay $500 in restitution and a fine of $9500.

After serving a 60-day prison sentence, she will have a year of supervised release, according to the Department of Justice records.

Gold pleaded guilty and signed a statement of offense on February 9th for entering and remaining in the Capitol building to speak against vaccine mandates and lockdowns, the DOJ’s Statement of Offense claims.

FBI agents arrested Dr. Gold 12 days after the riot.

John Strand, Gold’s boyfriend, is also charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot. Mr. Strand rejected the government’s plea offer. He will go on trial in July. He said he was there to protect her.

THE MEDIA’S TAKE

The prosecutors wanted 90 days according to Law & Crime, a left-wing site which called her a rioter. The judge declined and gave her 60 days. Prosecutors said an officer was injured at the doors in front of her and she did not administer aid. Dr. Gold said she did not see him and her time in the rotunda was peaceful.

A House probe launched in October is investigating America’s Frontline Doctors and other organizations for allegedly “spreading misinformation and facilitating access to disproven and potentially hazardous coronavirus treatments, such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin,” ABC News reports.

ABC News quoted Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) about the incident, saying, “Attempts to monetize coronavirus misinformation have eroded public confidence in proven treatments and prevention measures and hindered efforts to control the pandemic.”

Clyburn is an old red diaper baby.

Dr. Gold made news in 2021 on the Dr. Gina podcast stating it is illegal to mandate an experimental medication or treatment:



The Statement of Offense:

Gold Simone – Signed Statement of Offense on Scribd

