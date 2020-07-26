‘Protesters’ in Cali set fire to a courthouse, vandalize a police station, shoot fireworks at cops

A protest through the streets of downtown Oakland, California, in support of racial justice and police reform turned violent when “agitators” among the demonstrators set fire to a courthouse, vandalized a police station and shot fireworks at officers, authorities said.

[Of course, they were mostly peaceful]

“Demonstrators” broke windows, spray-painted graffiti, set off fireworks, and pointed lasers at officers, the Oakland department said on Twitter.

“Demonstrators?”

Small blaze set inside Alameda county courthouse. #oaklandprotest You may not use this video for credit. All videos for Associated Press pic.twitter.com/TKmDADYsod — Christian Monterrosa (@chrismatography) July 26, 2020

PROTESTERS IN CALIFORNIA set fire to a courthouse, damaged a police station and assaulted officers after a peaceful demonstration intensified last night, police in Oakland have said.

Several tweets called for peace and asked organisers to “help us provide safe spaces and safe places for demonstrators”.

The protest began earlier yesterday evening with groups such as the Wall Of Moms, similar to a group that formed in Portland, Oregon, as protesters faced off with US agents deployed to that city to guard a federal courthouse.

Since when are criminal rioters called “protesters” and “demonstrators?” If you ever needed proof that the media is corrupt, here it is.

In case you think it’s only The Journal that reported this, it was not. Most of the media ignored it, but those who didn’t repeated the same gibberish.

“Protesters” who set fires and assault officers, only in Democrat lala land:

A courthouse was torched and a police station vandalized during a large protest in Oakland, California. The violence comes as several other cities across the US were hit by rioting and chaotic demonstrations. pic.twitter.com/yfjSKZNSpW — Hashim (@Hashim38017372) July 26, 2020