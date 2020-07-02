Protesters marched on Bloomberg’s mansion in the Hamptons

A caravan of 200 protesters, some of them armed with plastic pitchforks, showed up outside the Long Island vacation homes of Michael Bloomberg and other wealthy investors Wednesday, VICE reported.

They were members of the Marxist astroturf organizations and the pitchforks are to pretend they are ‘we the people.’ They aren’t representative of the USA and many are paid by deep-pocketed leftists.

In any case, Bloomberg wasn’t in his mansion.

TAX THE RICH [WHO ARE ALREADY PAYING MOST OF THE TAXES]

“Tax the rich, not the poor!” protesters chanted outside the 22,000-square-foot, $20 million mansion of former NYC mayor and presidential candidate Bloomberg.

Since March 18, the combined wealth of all U.S. billionaires has surged by $584 billion, according to the progressive think tank Institute for Policy Studies. Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and the richest person in the world, has gained an extra $43.8 billion, according to the group’s analysis. The U.S. stock market is thriving.

They don’t like the inequality and most of us don’t, however, the rich do pay exorbitant taxes. In fact, they pay most of the taxes.

The middle class is in trouble, but it’s not because they aren’t paying taxes.

“This is primarily about the fact that we’re living in a time where the 0.1% are not only in control of our economy but also our way of life,” said Alice Nascimento, the director of policy at New York Communities for Change, one of the groups leading the protest. “We’re in the middle of a crisis, and ever since the pandemic started, the richest people in the world have only gotten richer.”

THEY’RE ASTROTURF, NOT WE THE PEOPLE

Some protesters brought plastic pitchforks because they’re a symbol of “the working-class rising up,” she said.

They’re not wrong about equality, but their Marxist ideology is very wrong for America.

Protesters included members of the Shinnecock Indian Nation, New York Communities for Change [ACORN}, the New York Taxi Workers Alliance, and other leftist groups.

They’re hoping that Gov. Andrew Cuomo pushes higher taxes on New York’s wealthiest residents to pad the state’s budget and avoid cuts to services that could help the poor during a downturned economy, according to Nascimento.

To make their point heard, they also planned to head to the homes of Stephen Ross, a billionaire real estate developer; Stephen Schwarzman, the CEO of the Blackstone Group, a massive real estate investment firm; and Daniel Loeb, the billionaire behind the hedge fund Third Point.

They are paid operatives and they are leftists.

THE RICH PAY PLENTY

Currently, only 53% of Americans pay federal taxes. the top 1% pay 37.3% of the total, and the top half of taxpayers pay 97% of all federal income tax.

The mansions are spectacular but they pay extremely high taxes on these homes and they have their state taxes and sales taxes.

So what if the wealthy have more. They do more to support the country and they don’t use as many of the services. That is just fact.

We should be more concerned about the Democrat policies destroying the middle class, including the massive immigration which takes jobs from Americans.

There were astroturf marches in Manhattan as well and the two bozos, Cuomo and de Blasio don’t seem to mind the lack of social distancing. This is after de Blasio refused to open restaurants as planned.

LAPD just posted this photo of people protesting tonight. People are messaging me, asking how this is allowed, with no social distancing, when hours ago Governor @GavinNewsom said we shouldn’t even see our family for a July 4th gathering this weekend, unless we live with them. pic.twitter.com/ONq78nCok7 — Christina Pascucci (@ChristinaKTLA) July 2, 2020