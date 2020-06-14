Protesters want to tear down the Alamo, but it’s Texas

‘Protesters’ in San Antonio want to tear down the Alamo. Sure, why not, let’s tear down everything. It is a Maoist purge after all. The only problem is there still are Americans willing to fight for our history and the history of Texas, not many, but some.

The people demanding the destruction of the shrine are Reconquista and communists for the most part.

George P. Bush, the son of Jeb Bush, and Commissioner of the Texas General Land Office will not let it fall in the hands of these leftists who only seem to know how to destroy.

“Don’t mess with the Alamo,” George P. Bush warns, and we believe him.

“The Alamo is the Shrine of Texas Liberty. And it will be defended,” George P. Bush said. My office is closely watching the social media posts and rumors from protestors who are threatening to come to The Alamo.”

“Rest assured we have already deployed, for several weeks and will continue to do so, the Alamo Rangers in partnership with SAPD, The Department of Public Safety and The National Guard to protect this sacred site. My message to the protestors is simple: Don’t mess with The Alamo.”

They’re waiting for you leftists.

Don’t mess with the Alamo. pic.twitter.com/oqDM8wUOrT — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) June 13, 2020

Texas is ready for the leftists.