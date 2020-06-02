Protesters weren’t peaceful, no tear gas was used as Trump walked to St. John’s

Most media outlets reported that law enforcement used tear gas and rubber bullets to break up a peaceful protest in front of the White House so he could walk to St. John’s Church yesterday for a “photo-op.”

According to United States Park Police acting Chief Gregory T. Monahan, none of that is true. Yet, the lie won’t go away.

The media is extremely evil and blasted the president for the so-called tear-gassing of peaceful crowds so he could go on a walk to the church. They don’t research and report, they agitate, and what they said is wrong. No one bothered to ask the park police what happened?

THEY TURNED VIOLENT

Monahan said the crowds were dispersed only after they turned violent.

“At approximately 6:33 pm, violent protestors on H Street NW began throwing projectiles including bricks, frozen water bottles, and caustic liquids,” Monahan said in a statement.

“The protestors also climbed onto a historic building at the north end of Lafayette Park that was destroyed by arson days prior. Intelligence had revealed calls for violence against the police, and officers found caches of glass bottles, baseball bats, and metal poles hidden along the street.”

In response, the USPP “issued three warnings” telling demonstrators to evacuate the area. When “many” of the protestors “became more combative, continued to throw projectiles, and attempted to grab officers’ weapons,” the USPP used smoke canisters and pepper balls to move the protesters.

“No tear gas was used by USPP officers or other assisting law enforcement partners to close the area at Lafayette Park,” Monahan said.

BARR WITNESSED THE AGGRESSION BY THE CROWDS

Multiple outlets reported that Attorney General William Barr personally ordered the expansion of the security perimeter around Lafayette Park on either Sunday or Monday.

While visiting Lafayette Park late Monday afternoon, Barr witnessed aggression as he had at least one bottle thrown in his direction during the visit. Reports say he was “surprised” that the crowds had not yet been cleared out, according to officials.

The fence was erected after the protesters were finally dispersed. They were erected to prevent more of the vandalism that had been carried out against buildings in the area over the weekend.

THE STATEMENT BY USPP

“The United States Park Police (USPP) is committed to the peaceful expression of First Amendment rights. However, this past weekend’s demonstrations at Lafayette Park and across the National Mall included activities that were not part of a peaceful protest, which resulted in injuries to USPP officers in the line of duty, the destruction of public property, and the defacing of memorials and monuments.

During four days of demonstrations, 51 members of the USPP were injured; of those, 11 were transported to the hospital and released and three were admitted.

“Multiple agencies assisted the USPP in responding to and quelling the acts of destruction and violence over the course of the weekend in order to protect citizens and property.

“On Monday, June 1, the USPP worked with the United States Secret Service to have temporary fencing installed inside Lafayette Park. At approximately 6:33 pm, violent protestors on H Street NW began throwing projectiles including bricks, frozen water bottles and caustic liquids. The protestors also climbed onto a historic building at the north end of Lafayette Park that was destroyed by arson days prior. Intelligence had revealed calls for violence against the police, and officers found caches of glass bottles, baseball bats and metal poles hidden along the street.

“To curtail the violence that was underway, the USPP, following established policy, issued three warnings over a loudspeaker to alert demonstrators on H Street to evacuate the area. Horse mounted patrol, Civil Disturbance Units, and additional personnel were used to clear the area. As many of the protestors became more combative, continued to throw projectiles, and attempted to grab officers’ weapons, officers then employed the use of smoke canisters and pepper balls. No tear gas was used by USPP officers or other assisting law enforcement partners to close the area at Lafayette Park. Subsequently, the fence was installed.

“Throughout the demonstrations, the USPP has not made any arrests. The USPP will always support peaceful assembly but cannot tolerate violence to citizens or officers or damage to our nation’s resources that we are entrusted to protect.”