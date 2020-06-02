Biden mocks Trump for holding up a Bible, blames police for rioting he thinks we deserve

Biden, a very corrupt politician who can count no accomplishments in his forty years in politics, also supports abortion and public funding for it. This man criticized President Trump for holding up a Bible at St. John’s Church, which was a very important symbolic gesture. Biden’s values change with the wind and he is a disgrace.

“The President held up the Bible at St. John’s Church yesterday. I just hope he’d open it once in a while,” said Biden

Biden sold out his office, to enrich his family, and he’s criticizing the President?

It is his staff who proudly fund the rioters and brag about it online. He criticized the violence but blamed the police for allegedly escalating it.

“There’s no place for violence, no place for looting or destroying property or burning churches or destroying businesses, many of them built by the very people of color who are [for] the first time in their lives are beginning to realize their dreams and build wealth for their families. Nor is it acceptable for our police, sworn to protect and serve all people, to escalate tension, resort to excessive violence. We need to distinguish between legitimate, peaceful protests, and opportunistic violent destruction.”

The windbag is out trashing the police for political gain. He’s calling this rioting a “reckoning for our racism.” What utter nonsense. Rioting, vandalism, looting is allowed because we are all guilty of racism??? We deserve this? Is this a reason to vote for Joe? I don’t think so. Although Donald Trump is an imperfect man, he is all that stands between us and complete anarchy.

Tucker was accurate last night when he said, “These riots effectively are the largest Joe Biden rally on record.”

