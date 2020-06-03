Large unruly crowd now heading for Gracie Mansion

A large, unruly crowd [mob], according to police, is marching to Gracie Mansion. Good. I wonder if they have their bombs and lighters with them.

There is no way this is a peaceful protest any longer. It’s a violent movement, a rally to get a senile old Democrat elected as president. Their message isn’t about George Floyd, it’s a get out the vote rally for Democrats.

Democrats won’t do their jobs and are allowing anarchy in their cities, but the President is constantly criticized for tweets.

Right now, these people are violating the 8 O’Clock curfew.

Right now in the Upper East Side in NYC the crowd trying to get to Gracie Mansion (the mayor’s residence).

Video recorded by friend pic.twitter.com/ZjMHdRggn7 — Laura (@mahler_laura) June 2, 2020

Foolish residents are cheering them on.

#nycprotest in UES turning on 86th and East End Ave since barricades on East End near Gracie Mansion. pic.twitter.com/HLxsz0SWqY — Ryan Kathleen Greene (@RyanKGreene) June 2, 2020

This bozo surrendered New York City to looters and rioters:

We do not need the National Guard to come into New York City. When outside armed forces come into communities, especially these intense situations they have not been trained for, that’s a dangerous scenario. We have 36,000 police officers who will keep this city safe. pic.twitter.com/ZSYCxRQ5jv — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 2, 2020

Democrats in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Raleigh, North Carolina won’t allow police to do their jobs so they can keep them out of harm’s way. Are these people sane?

Media Democrats are even comparing these violent losers to the Boston Tea Party and claiming looting is not violent.