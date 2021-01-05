Proud Boys’ chair arrested for burning BLM sign in city where antifa/BLM run amok

The national leader of the Proud Boys was arrested upon entering Washington, D.C. on Monday, the Metropolitan Police Department reports.

Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio was suspected of stealing and burning a Black Lives Matter sign from the Asbury United Methodist Church, a black church, and was arrested by the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Monday night, the Times reported.

The group is back in Washington to protest the certification of the presidential election results.

He was charged with Destruction of Property related to an offense that occurred on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

“At the time of his arrest, he was found to be in possession of two high capacity firearm magazines. He was additionally charged with Possession of High Capacity Feeding Device.”

Tarrio took responsibility for burning the banner and the MPD might charge the black/Cuban man with a hate crime.

By the way, the Proud Boys are not a white supremacy group. Many are minorities. They are a multi-racial drinking club.

“Let me make this simple,” Tarrio said in an interview with The Washington Post. “I did it.”

Tarrio also explained that the Proud Boys will be in DC on the 6th but will spread out in the crowd – incognito.

Antifa has been attacking the Proud Boys who go to protect innocents.

The media is pretending Tarrio is racist. No black churches were attacked. Please keep in mind that these are the same officials who don’t give a hoot when Antifa or BLM burn businesses, smash windows, and injure or kill people.

Watch and, no, a black church was not attacked, and three of the people stabbed were Proud Boys. Antifa stabbed them. This report from the terrorist-tied al Jazeera is a complete lie.