Prove That You Love Me

by Linda Goudsmit 12.26.2020

The Christmas season has traditionally been a time for hopefulness. Families gather with hopes of a joyful reunion. Christian families celebrate the birth of Christ with food, wine, laughter, gift-giving, and religious services. But you don’t have to be a Christian to enjoy Christmas. The Christmas season delights us all with its music, twinkling lights, messages of peace on earth, and the holiday spirit of giving. Businesses reward their employees with company parties and bonuses. Retail shops and government offices close in observance of the holiday. Not this year.

The coronavirus has changed everything. Christmas in the time of coronavirus portends the future. The final outcome of the 2020 presidential election will determine if we celebrate Christmas past, or if Christmas present will be our Christmas future. Let me explain.

The fearmongering campaign of political medicine that deliberately terrified the American public into submission has served its purpose. Fear of COVID19 was used as the rationalization for Democrat swing states to unconstitutionally mail out millions of unsolicited ballots. We all know by now that only legislators have the constitutional authority to change election laws – not governors, not mayors, not city councilmen, and not secretaries of state.

Unverified mail-in ballots were the insurance policy used in conjunction with the massive election fraud executed by Dominion machines and Smartmatic software. Patrick Byrne, entrepreneur and tech billionaire assembled a cyber intelligence team to analyze the U.S. voting system. In a stunning December 16, 2020, Epoch Times article Byrne explains that election fraud is the secret “assassin’s mace” of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

“Byrne says that stealing the national election doesn’t require cheating across the board. ‘There are six counties that you need to steal. If you steal these six counties around the country, that flips the six states they’re in, which flips the electoral college votes that come with them, which flips the nation,’ he said. ‘You’ve got to take six places and cheat like crazy there.’”

The country has been convulsed by the Democrat attempt to steal the 2020 election. But there’s more.

A stolen election requires public acceptance of the outcome. While we wait for the final decision, the politically motivated social engineers are busy trying to persuade us that the election was legitimate and that we must “follow the science” to understand the necessity for lockdown even if it means no Christmas because, after all, we are submitting for the good of our loved ones.

In an extraordinary November 19, 2020, article, “Do or Die,” Judd Garrett explains the psychodynamics of the sinister manipulation, and how politicians use love to control us. Garrett writes:

In the movie, The Green Mile, when the bad guy “Wild Bill” Wharton breaks into a house to rape and kill the two young girls, he keeps the girls silent by telling them, “You love your sister? You make any noise, … I’m gonna kill her instead of you.” As the protagonist of the movie John Coffey observed, “He killed them with their love.” The killer used their love against them. Neither girl wanted to be responsible for their sister’s death, so both girls remained silent and complied. And their silence allowed him to kill them both. That is the way evil works. Evil uses good people’s love against them, to control them, and to even kill them.

Since the start of the pandemic, when people have told us that we must wear masks, they would say, ‘you are not doing it to protect yourself, you are only doing it to protect other people’. I never understood the logic of that. Does the corona-virus only penetrate the blue side of the mask, and not the white side? Couldn’t we just flip our masks over? If the mask protects other people, it only follows that it would also protect the wearer. But we are told wearing the mask only protects the other person because the people who want to control us are using our love against us. They are using our love of our families or our fellow man to force us to comply with their wishes. They know if people were told that the mask protected the wearer, many people would say, ‘I’m not wearing it, I’ll take my chances of getting sick’. And there would be no guilt because other people would be protected by their own masks.

So it is in families today. Adult children are told they are protecting their parents and grandparents, parents are told they are protecting their children and parents. Love for each other is being used against them to end family gatherings, Christmas gatherings, business parties. Family love and loyalty is being manipulated to splinter families. What??

I will repeat, family love and loyalty is being used to splinter families. Consider the parents who reject the fearmongering of political medicine, and who realize its destructive political purpose. These parents are diametrically opposed to the views of their indoctrinated adult children whose source of information is the mainstream media and big-tech social media. The leftist media propaganda is reinforced by the anti-American educational curricula K-12 and university which undermines the nuclear family and supports loyalty to the state.

Parents are offered the choice of conforming to their children’s philosophical demands, or suffering family rupture. It is a childish demand to “Prove that you love me.” The choice is a lose/lose dilemma for the parents. The parents love their children but are being pressured to surrender their integrity to have a relationship with them. Emotional extortion is not love. The irony, of course, is that the children present themselves as tolerant. The left tolerates every variation of appearance – tall, short, thin, fat, white, black, brown, yellow, rich, poor, gay, straight – anything and everything except opposing thoughts or opinions. Leftist tolerance is all form and no content.

Today’s indoctrinated adult children are so fragile that they are unwilling to agree to disagree. Some even require safe spaces and distance to protect themselves and their young children from the toxic ideas of conservative grandparents. The generation gap is no longer defined by race or religion. The generation gap is defined by politics and dramatized by the 2020 presidential ticket.

America’s indoctrinated adult children have become ideological warriors. What they have not yet understood is that they are participating in their own destruction. The objective of political medicine is social control, submission, and centralized global governance. Parents must ask themselves, is it more loving to surrender to your children’s demand to wear masks and social distance? Or is it more loving to reject their demands for conformity and stand for freedom? What is a lose/lose dilemma for parents is a win/win situation for the cunning social engineers.

The pillars of Americanism are loyalty to family, faith, and flag. A Biden administration rejects them all and embraces leftism and China-centric globalism. The enemies of America understand that the only way to defeat America is from within, and the best way to collapse America from within is to destroy the American family.

Political medicine is not about public health. Our indoctrinated adult children do not understand the malevolence and pathology of those who seek absolute control. Wearing masks and social distancing will not protect them, their parents, or grandparents any more than the sisters could protect each other from Wild Bill in The Green Mile.

“Prove that you love me” persuades many parents to accept their adult children’s destructive demands for conformity. The political social engineers can just sit back and watch virtue-signaling American families capitulate or implode. The precious individual freedoms our ancestors fought and died for are being surrendered in the name of love.

