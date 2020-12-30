WHO says pandemics are here to stay with a Super Gonorrhea on the horizon

WHO is encouraging us to prepare for more pandemics, and there is no reason in the world that we should trust this organization. They have been wrong about many of their predictions, and they are close allies of the Chinese Communist Party. How would they know that there will be more pandemics? Are they preparing to keep us in masks and locked down forever?

The experts cited by the WHO are now concerned that the over-use of antibiotics will lead to the spread of “super gonorrhea.”

According to the WHO, SUPER gonorrhea is on the rise as the highly infectious and drug-resistant bug may become untreatable.

World Health Organization medics warned the STI may become even more resistant to antibiotics as an overuse of them during the pandemic is fueling its mutation.

Although WHO reports the majority of cases to be in the African region, the western world is seeing cases grow at an alarming rate.

Additionally, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warns that there are even more pandemics ahead in a video statement on the first International Day of Epidemic Preparedness.

ENDLESS PANDEMICS

Tedros used his message to encourage countries to prepare better by working to “prevent, detect, and mitigate emergencies of all kinds, whether they be naturally occurring epidemics or deliberate events.”

“History tells us this will not be the last pandemic, and epidemics are a fact of life,” he said.

There may be fewer pandemics if the Chinese practice better and more ethical biochemical research…and WHO leaders stop covering up after a novel pathogen spreads.

This is the man who lied on demand for Communist China and he hasn’t been very good at containing anything.

Finally, despite the vaccines and the continuing vaccination program, WHO bureaucrats are telling us there are no hopes of eradication.

Of course, he wants money and lots of it. Given his record, he and his organization might not be a great investment:

He is a true social justice warrior and relies on climate change and arguments of racism. We can’t lock down every time a pandemic comes around, but don’t be surprised if they expect it.

