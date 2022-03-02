Psaki Advances the Idiocracy Again at the Presser

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki sounded stupid yet again during the presser today. She claimed Biden didn’t have time to mention our 13 service members killed in Afghanistan.

The truth is that whoever wrote his speech didn’t think it important although Biden did mention his support for the troops.

This is who they are. They don’t care about us.

Rep. Boebert called out during his SOTU and asked about the servicemembers who lost their lives and now the Left is after her again.

Watch:

Psaki says Biden didn’t “have the time” last night to mention our 13 servicemembers killed in Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/7Xtu7Ho5xW — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) March 2, 2022

Democrats looked like pandering phonies marching into the SOTU last night decked out with Ukrainian flags, pins, and dresses with the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States in attendance.

They helped create the conditions for the war now raging.

Ukraine is a disaster today

An assassination plot against the Ukrainian President was foiled last night by Ukrainian forces. Chechen forces made the attempt.

The NY Times reported today that Kherson becomes the first Ukraine city taken over by Russia.

Ukraine estimates 2,000 civilians were killed so far.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to the UN read out text messages between a Russian soldier and his mother moments before he was killed. He read them in Russian. “Mama, I’m in Ukraine. There is a real war raging here. I’m afraid. We are bombing all of the cities…even targeting civilians.” pic.twitter.com/mLmLVLpjCO — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) February 28, 2022

Tomorrow Ukraine and Russia will hold peace talks in Belovezhskaya Pushcha. Belovezhskaya Pushcha is a primeval forest that straddles the border between Belarus and Poland. It was the imperial hunting ground of the Romanovs, known for European bison. In 1991, the Belovezh Accords were signed there by Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus that dissolved the USSR. It sounds like peace is coming.

Oil is over $106 a barrel.

European natural gas is up 60% in one week.

Russians say 498 Russian soldiers have died so far, Reuters reports.

US officials say China told Russia to delay the invasion until after the Olympics.

Russian foreign minister Lavrov wants a list of weapons that can never be deployed in Ukraine.

“Specific types of strike weapons must be identified which will never be deployed in Ukraine and will not be created,” Lavrov said in an interview with Al Jazeera, the text of which was published on his ministry’s website.

War is so tragic.

Hold back your tears 😭

Ukrainians gave a captured Russian soldier food and tea and called his mother to tell her he’s ok. He breaks down in tears. Compare the compassion shown here to Putin’s brutality. #Kyiv #Ukraine #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/YtNEzIwyYw — ZimFiles Official🇿🇼 (@MamaGAfrica1) March 2, 2022

Related