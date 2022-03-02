German Politician Calls Out Allies for Promising NATO & EU Membership

It’s a mystery why anyone would promise or suggest to Ukraine that they could join the EU or NATO, given its geographical reality as a buffer state to Russia. However, the EU and the current US administration did hold out that carrot.

Alice Weidel, a leader of the German Bundestag (equivalent to the US House of Representatives), would agree.

FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON FOCUSED ON WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE WAR

“Putin alone chose this war.” “It is a lie to say that this war is the fight against Nazism, French President Macron said this week.

“It is alone, betraying his international commitments one by one, that President Putin chose war,” Macron said in a nationwide address to the French people, hailing Zelenskiy as the face of “honor, freedom, and courage”.

“This war is not a conflict between the West and Russia, as some would like us to believe. There is no NATO base in Ukraine. These are lies. Russia is not aggressed, it is the aggressor. This war is not a fight against Nazism … it’s a lie,” Macron added.

Russia says it is conducting a “special military operation”, aimed at disarming Ukraine and capturing “neo-Nazis” Putin says are running the country.

