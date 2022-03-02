German Politician Calls Out Allies for Promising NATO & EU Membership

It’s a mystery why anyone would promise or suggest to Ukraine that they could join the EU or NATO, given its geographical reality as a buffer state to Russia. However, the EU and the current US administration did hold out that carrot.
Alice Weidel, a leader of the German Bundestag (equivalent to the US House of Representatives), would agree.
Watch:
FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON FOCUSED ON WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE WAR
“Putin alone chose this war.” “It is a lie to say that this war is the fight against Nazism, French President Macron said this week.
“It is alone, betraying his international commitments one by one, that President Putin chose war,” Macron said in a nationwide address to the French people, hailing Zelenskiy as the face of “honor, freedom, and courage”.
“This war is not a conflict between the West and Russia, as some would like us to believe. There is no NATO base in Ukraine. These are lies. Russia is not aggressed, it is the aggressor. This war is not a fight against Nazism … it’s a lie,” Macron added.
Russia says it is conducting a “special military operation”, aimed at disarming Ukraine and capturing “neo-Nazis” Putin says are running the country.
And this is just Russian propaganda no doubt. It reminds me of the Magnitsky Affair, when that was revealed, and how extreme efforts were made to Cover That Up Also.
The MSM is involved….believe ANYTHING they say???
In analyzing the situation a person could develop some possible reasons for the outcome. First, the anti-Russian sentiment in Western Ukraine is partly because of Soviet power in the past, and is seen by some, if not many, that German Nazis were liberators. That zealotry would be better understood if it hadn’t taken up Nazism itself. Because they took up that mantle, with it came all the horrors of that era.
No doubt there is at least a contingent of like minded within the ranks of the Ukrainian Military, specifically their National Guard. The possibility exists that, as an entertainer, Zelensky is unaware of the “Nazi problem”. A person would have to know the influence that military has had on him. Their zealotry is ongoing and undoubtedly impressed upon Zelensky.
Given that the US, using its financial backing, has the perception that Putin is basically another Stalin, we can assume the absolute worst has been relayed to Ukraine. State has been thoroughly involved in their affairs and convinced them along those lines, which corresponds to the Nazi ideology within the military. Of course the US, and especially State, cannot allow the impression they are siding with awful Nazis. I suspect this is why neo-Nazis in Ukraine is so vehemently denied.
It wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibilities that perceptions of Putin are merely to advance the Military Industrial Complex. Look no further than the recycling of personnel between government and industry. There’s always “job security” at the Russia desks aligning with those same people. We do now know how Obama compromised intelligence matters. The Government SES may also be playing a role.
Well, when you consider that the members of the WEF do resemble Nazis then Putin is technically right. He is fighting Nazis. But I digress. The bigger question Alice Weide should be asking is why is Germany dependent on Russia for it’s oil?
Fortunate Sons. (CCR). Hannity should fly over to Ukraine and get one of those AK’s and get with it.
So it was more Fake News. One thing Putin is NOT, a Jew hater. Can we say that about members of Congress.
