Psaki Blames Trump, Obama blames guns for horrible Atlanta murders, both are wrong









Democrats are very predictable. They don’t even know for certain why the Atlanta massage parlor killer committed his heinous crimes, and they’ve blamed Donald Trump, white people, and guns.

The very dishonest Jen Psaki blamed Donald Trump for the actions of the massage parlor killer, attempting to make the shootings into a hate crime. We don’t know if it is and so far, it looks like the killer wasn’t looking for Asians, but rather prostitutes to shoot. Somehow, he thought it would help with his sex addiction.

It had nothing to do with race so far as we know, but these hard-left Democrats have no problem inventing tales to demonize the Right.

Police have arrested Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old white man, as the suspected gunman in the case. Long has claimed the attacks were not racially motivated, saying he has a “sexual addiction” and that the parlors were a “temptation” he wanted to “eliminate,” authorities said.

The lies will continue thanks to the media. The MSM is tying this mass killing to Asian hate crimes that are mostly committed by poor black men but attributed by them to white supremacists.

WH’s @PressSec connects yesterday’s mass shooting to Trump: “There’s no question some of the damaging rhetoric we saw during the prior administration … has elevated threats against Asian-Americans.” pic.twitter.com/eiAJARolgw — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 17, 2021

OBAMA WANTS OUR GUNS

Barack Obama is putting his anti-gun rhetoric into the equation.

“Even as we’ve battled the pandemic, we’ve continued to neglect the longer-lasting epidemic of gun violence in America,” Obama said in a series of tweets Wednesday. “Although the shooter’s motive is not yet clear, the identity of the victims underscores an alarming rise in anti-Asian violence that must end.”

“Yesterday’s shootings are another tragic reminder that we have far more work to do to put in place commonsense gun safety laws and root out the pervasive patterns of hatred and violence in our society,” Obama said.

We don’t even have the details of this shooting yet.

