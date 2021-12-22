Psaki Brags That They Saved Christmas

















While destroying the country, Jen Psaki is bragging about destroying Christmas. First of all, Biden did nothing that exacted any improvements in the supply chain — companies did that on their own.

As for saving Christmas, they have given us soaring inflation that makes it hard to buy what we want. It’s a huge tax on the middle and lower classes.

COVID is also raging and Biden is telling us we have to make sure our friends and relatives are vaccinated before we get together with them.

In what world do these people live?

Watch:

Most aren’t listening to them any longer. Most don’t care what they say or think. They should have been honest and reasonable.

Their credibility is gone.

A couple walking by during a Fox News broadcast shouted “f Joe Biden.” Adam Baldwin claimed their home was raided but presented no evidence. He was hopefully joking. You can’t tell nowadays. The administration is very authoritarian.

Somebody just dropped a “f*ck Joe Biden” live on Fox News 😂😂

pic.twitter.com/ugucToWL1K — X Strategies LLC (@XStrategiesLLC) December 20, 2021

BREAKING: FBI raids apartment of couple seen shouting “F**k Joe Biden” on Fox News broadcast. — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) December 21, 2021

