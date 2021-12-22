Biden’s Countering Extremist Group Targets Military for Pro-American Values

















The Pentagon Secretary’s Countering Extremist Activity Working Group imposed by the Biden administration and headed by Bishop Garrison, a racist nutjob, plans to purge conservatives from the military.

Garrison wrote about Trump, “Support for him, a racist, is support for ALL of his beliefs. He is dragging a lot of bad actors out into the light, normalizing their actions. If you support the President, you support that.

He has a history of going after Republicans, calling them racists over every little nonsensical “offense.”

The members of this group are the most anti-Christian racists one could conceive of appointing. It is an extreme-far-left group of “race-baiters, and anti-American miscreants. The ACLU, Marxist NAACP, Ali Soufan (Qatar asset), the ADL, Southern Poverty Law Center, Emerge USA, and others.

The final definition of “extremism activities” includes, “advocating widespread unlawful discrimination based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex (including pregnancy), gender identity, or sexual orientation.”

It’s targeting conservatives and pro-life.

“Racism is defined only in terms of “advocating discrimination” and only “unlawful discrimination”, unlike affirmative action or the discriminatory policies of the CEWG. This is in line with the leftist claim that racism can only be defined in terms of the power to discriminate and that therefore minority racists aren’t racist. Service members can be fans of black hate groups that promote racist hatred of white people because only advocacy for “unlawful discrimination” matters.”

“The new Department of Defense policy “prohibits active participation in extremist activities and clearly defines what we mean by the term extremist activities,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby falsely claimed. It actually defines almost nothing and that enables it to outlaw nearly anything.”

Biden’s definition of active participation includes, “fundraising for, or making personal contributions through donations of any kind (including but not limited to the solicitation, collection, or payment of fees or dues) to, a group or organization that engages in extremist activities.”

This could mean a biblical church, synagogue, pro-life group, and so on. It is meant to intimidate and scare the military Left.

THE PENTAGON IS LEAVING NO DOUBT

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby announced the new “extremism” policy on Monday, claiming it provides “increased clarity” on what amounts to “extremist activities” or “prohibited activity” by service members.

While Kirby “emphasized” that “the Department is focused on prohibited activity, not on a particular ideology, thought or political orientation,” the new guidelines create a broad definition for “active participation.”

The only clarity is it is deliberately obfuscating the intent while sending out a threatening dog whistle. If service members hit ‘like’ on Facebook, they could be in trouble. That’s how vague the definition is.

.@PentagonPresSec: Today, the Department of Defense issued an updated policy on prohibited extremist activities by military personnel. pic.twitter.com/tL7vuFqGg2 — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) December 20, 2021

The GOP knew this was the intent:

Breaking 🚨 I led a letter with 23 of my @HouseGOP colleagues regarding the mistreatment of Lt. Col. Lohmeier & the rising threat of Marxist based, critical race theory in the military. Our military should focus on national security threats, not woke political ideology. #CRT pic.twitter.com/3wBtbCU6B0 — Rep. Doug Lamborn (@RepDLamborn) May 19, 2021

