Psaki confirms that illegal aliens do NOT have to get vaxxed

















The Biden administration’s mandatory vaccine requirement for U.S. workers appears to be solely political. They know it’s unconstitutional and not based on science. A new revelation today makes it even more obvious that it’s political.

It’s a great distraction and it’s very popular with the Democrat base.

The press secretary told Peter Doocy on Friday that illegal aliens do not have to get vaccinated. This is as hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens pour in each month, many with COV, most unvaccinated.

When he asked, Jen Psaki said, “that’s correct.” It’s now right in our face and it doesn’t concern them in the least. Half the country is in some kind of bubble and the other half is without leaders. [Watch the clip]

Democrats have the perfect setup. They have a dumb figurehead president and none of the people behind the curtain can be held accountable. Who doesn’t see Barack Obama’s and George Soros’s fingerprints all over this?

Watch the arrogant press secretary refuse to explain:

“Vaccines are required for people at a business with more than 100 people. It is not a requirement for migrants at the border. Why?” Psaki: “That’s correct” WHAT?!?! pic.twitter.com/t65bi0YjPz — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 10, 2021

