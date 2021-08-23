Capitol Police announce officer who killed Ashli Babbitt acted lawfully (VIDEO)

















Capitol Police announced Monday that its office of professional responsibility found that the officer who shot and killed Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt acted withIN the law and Department policy. Therefore, the officer will not face internal disciplinary action.

Officers are directed to only use deadly force when they reasonably believe their actions will save their life or the life of another person who could be “in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” officials said.

“This officer and the officer’s family have been the subject of numerous credible and specific threats for actions that were taken as part of the job of all our officers: defending the Congress, Members, staff and the democratic process,” it said in a statement.

“The actions of the officer in this case potentially saved Members and staff from serious injury and possible death from a large crowd of rioters who forced their way into the U.S. Capitol and to the House Chamber where Members and staff were steps away. USCP Officers had barricaded the Speaker’s Lobby with furniture before a rioter shattered the glass door. If the doors were breached, the rioters would have immediate access to the House Chambers. The officer’s actions were consistent with the officer’s training and USCP policies and procedures.”

Babbitt’s family sued in June to make the identity of the officer public. The family has also said it plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit.

