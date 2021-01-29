Marxist Cori Bush caught lying about Republican Rep. Greene

Hard-left Democrat Cori Bush, a Marxist member of the Squad, lied to America online about an allegedly maskless Rep. Greene “berating’ her.

Bush wants Greene and every Republican in Congress who voted to delay certification expelled.

Cori Bush lied about Greene berating her in the hall. The opposite is true, and everyone knows. It was Bush who attacked Greene in the hallway. Greene, who had her mask with her, said this is how it is now.

The problem for Cori is Rep. Greene caught her on tape.

Watch:

She posted the video, you just got caught lying to the public Cori. https://t.co/39EUhsUQJf — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 29, 2021

