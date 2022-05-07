Psaki Thinks Showing Up at Justices’ Homes Is a Fundamental Right

Fox News’s White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked press secretary Jen Psaki during the presser if doxing Supreme Court Justices is the kind of thing this President wants?

Psaki responded, “The reason people are protesting is because women across the country are worried about their fundamental rights.”

She lied again.

As Mike Davis of the Article 3 Project wrote: Title 18, Section 1507 of the United States Code prohibits “the obstructing or impeding of the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness, or court officer in the discharge of his duty, pickets or parades in or near a building housing a court of the United States or in or near a residence occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness, or court officer or with such intent uses any sound-truck or similar device or resorts to any other demonstration in or near any such building or residence, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both.”

Both Psaki and the President should have the decency to protect the Justices without benefit of any code.

DOOCY: “So he doesn’t care if they’re protesting outside the Supreme Court or outside [a justice’s] private residence?” PSAKI: “I don’t have an official U.S. government position on where people protest.” Really? How about Title 18, Section 1507 of the United States Code? https://t.co/ys1NorIFsj pic.twitter.com/4ZRioVwHtj — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) May 6, 2022

