18 Seconds to Notice the Czar of Disinformation Is Completely Bonkers

By
M Dowling
-
0
9

In 18 seconds, Nina Jankowicz, the czar of Biden’s dystopian Ministry of Truth shows the world she has ragweed for a brain. According to her, it’s liberals and minorities who are silenced, not conservatives. No one could think that in the real world.

She is a leftist talking point masquerading as an expert of disinformation.

She’s totally bonkers:


