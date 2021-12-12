Psaki’s All In On Kids Eating Snacks in Frigid Temperatures – Pack Two Hats

















She added that the Biden administration hopes to get to a “point of normalcy for everybody.”

We heard that in Oregon, some school officials are making kindergarten children eat their snacks outdoors in frigid temperatures while sitting on inverted buckets so they don’t spread COVID.

Well, we figured it’s only Oregon, home of Antifa, and we all know they’ve lost their minds out there. Look who they voted in as Governor:

Alas, it’s not just Oregon. The White House thinks it’s a fine idea to torture children, subjecting them to catching all manner of illnesses like the flu or pneumonia, while they eat snacks.

A reporter asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki about bringing children “back to a more normal school experience.”

She hopes that happens one day and said her child goes outside for snacks and he doesn’t mind.

Psaki says schools are having children practice social distancing measures, mask up, and eat their snacks and lunch in frigid outdoor temperatures in an effort to “keep their kids safe and keep students safe.”

Normalcy would be to enter the Biden-Psaki Twilight Zone.

She continued the gibberish, unfortunately, saying, “Obviously, we want to get to a point where we’re turning to a version of normalcy for everybody, right,” Psaki told reporters. “Where you’re not sending your kids backpack with 7 extra masks, right, or you’re not adding two hats so that they’re warm outside for a snack. There’s no question that’s the case.”

Two hats!!!

Make North Korea Great Again!

Watch:

Psaki is asked about COVID rules for schools such as making children eat outside: “These are steps that schools are taking to keep kids safe, and I think the vast majority of parents appreciate that.” pic.twitter.com/YBSaeT9KLT — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 10, 2021

