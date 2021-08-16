Psaki’s taking a lid, her emails are on auto-reply, & Biden’s still vacationing

















Jen Psaki’s taking a lid at the same time as Joe Biden has gone into hiding and as Afghanistan is falling into the hands of the Taliban.

Questions to Psaki’s email from Fox News were returned with an automatic reply, stating that the voice of the White House would not be available for the next week.

“I will be out of the office from August 15th-August 22nd,” read the email returned to Fox News. Instead, Psaki’s reply directs the press to reach out to other press officers in her absence.

I am surprised she didn’t direct the calls to Kamala Harris. Kamala’s probably the new csar of Afghanistan along with her duties as border csar and csar of the homeless.

We found Biden. He is at Camp David pretending he’s dealing with the Taliban problem but where’s his staff in the photo below? He’s probably just looking over his checking account.

Photo released by the WH showing Biden alone at a conference table at Camp David does not project much confidence pic.twitter.com/q2dNI92Eui — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 15, 2021

The administration said the shelter in place order for Americans stranded in Afghanistan was to keep the numbers at the airport from exploding, and that the gunfire around the airport is sporadic.

Maybe yes, maybe no. That’s better news but is it true?

At Least Sen. Cotton is trying to help any Americans who might be stranded in Afghanistan. They would be in danger of being kidnapped or killed.

Sen. Tom Cotton tells Americans stranded in Afghanistan to contact his office: “The situation is dire, but we’ll do everything in our power to help keep you informed and to help get you out.” pic.twitter.com/cSu0Hc7ViX — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) August 15, 2021

