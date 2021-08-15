Speaker Pelosi: Biden’s ‘to be commended for clarity of purpose and wisdom of his actions’ (not satire)

















Speaker Pelosi is not fit to lead. In her statement on Afghanistan today, she actually commended the President for clarity of purpose and wisdom. Is she kidding? He has caused total chaos. Biden is responsible for the unnecessary danger, death, and destruction now taking place by not having a sane, planned withdrawal. He didn’t even anticipate what was obviously taking place.

Then she tries to tell the vicious terrorists — the so-called Afghan government — to be nice to women and girls.

She is “commending” the President as he hides at Camp David fiddling away, watching Afghanistan literally burn, after overseeing the worst withdrawal since Saigon.

The Taliban flag flies over our Embassy.

She leaves me speechless. Do you have words for this? (Watch the desperate people trying to flee in the clips below)

The U.S., the international community and the Afghan government must do everything we can to protect women and girls from inhumane treatment by the Taliban. As we strive to assist them, we must recognize that their voices are important and respect their culture. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 15, 2021

San Francisco — Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the situation in Afghanistan:

“The President is to be commended for the clarity of purpose of his statement on Afghanistan and the actions he has taken.

“The Taliban must know that the world is watching its actions. We are deeply concerned about reports regarding the Taliban’s brutal treatment of all Afghans, especially women and girls. The U.S., the international community and the Afghan government must do everything we can to protect women and girls from inhumane treatment by the Taliban.

“Any political settlement that the Afghans pursue to avert bloodshed must include having women at the table. The fate of women and girls in Afghanistan is critical to the future of Afghanistan. As we strive to assist women, we must recognize that their voices are important, and all must listen to them for solutions, respectful of their culture. There is bipartisan support to assist the women and girls of Afghanistan. One of the successes of U.S.- NATO cooperation in Afghanistan was the progress made by women and girls. We must all continue to work together to ensure that is not eroded.

“Once again, I want to acknowledge the clarity of purpose of President Biden’s statement and the wisdom of his actions. Congress shares the President’s concern for Afghans who have assisted U.S. efforts in country, and we passed Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) legislation to provide for their relocation on a strong, bipartisan basis.

“Most of all, we join the President in acknowledging the sacrifices of our men and women in uniform and their families.”

There is no Afghan government, you stupid broad. Does Pelosi actually think the Taliban cares what the world thinks?

America is back! Build back better!

This is the Kabul Airport, the only way out right now:

There are two thousand individuals plus (suitcases and all) on the tarmac not allowing flights to take off….this is a catastrophe. There is no security at the airport. None.

We call on the Americans or anyone to help secure the civilian side of the airport. Now! https://t.co/VZfmtPY8sd — Saad Mohseni (@saadmohseni) August 15, 2021

It didn’t have to be this way. There was clearly no plan. https://t.co/gHUDD9033b — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) August 15, 2021

