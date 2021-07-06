NPR & Maxine trash the Constitution for Independence Day



















Renewed calls to ‘defund National Public Radio” have blanketed the Internet and airways after they trashed the Declaration of Independence on Independence Day. The media, in general, continually trashes this great country and its founding.

‘Defund NPR’ trended on Twitter for hours.

NPR OBFUSCATES TRUTH

They claim the document contains “flaws and deeply ingrained hypocrisies.”

“245 years ago today, leaders representing 13 British colonies signed a document to declare independence,” NPR tweeted on Sunday. “It says ‘that all men are created equal’ — but women, enslaved people, Indigenous people, and many others were not held as equal at the time.

“The document also includes a racist slur against Indigenous Americans,” the thread continued. “Author David Treuer, who is Ojibwe, says there is a lot of diversity of opinion and thought among Native Americans — a community of more than 5 million people — about the document’s words.”

“In this thread of the Declaration of Independence, you can see a document with flaws and deeply ingrained hypocrisies,” continued NPR, which has nearly 9 million followers on Twitter. “It also laid the foundation for this country’s collective aspirations — the hopes for what America could be.”

The same statement was said aloud ahead of the staff’s reading of the 1776 document, which announced our nation’s independence from Britain.

NPR IS TRYING TO ERADICATE OUR FOUNDING AND ITS RELIGIOUS ORIGINS

Is anyone else sick of this garbage yet?

Why do we even have a public broadcaster, especially one that is biased against the country and half the people in it?

For the first time in history, our Founders recognized the value and equality of every person with this document. They understood that all people are created by God, have certain inalienable rights, and are entitled to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

It was a grand first!

The constitution was built on that framework and eventually, we did build on that to protect everyone. Women can now vote, the slaves were freed under Amendments 13 through 14 and the Reconstruction Amendments.

We built a more perfect union based on a Judeo-Christian philosophy and religion

MAXINE IS STIRRING THE POT

Troublemaker Maxine Waters is lying about the Constitution and America as usual. She’s a race-baiter and gets re-elected based on hate. She tweeted on Independence Day that only white men are equal. She is a racist who lives in a house worth well over a million dollars, has gotten very rich as a congresswoman, but claims she’s oppressed.

Waters is a liar.

Further, the Dec. of Ind. says we hold these truths to be “self-evident”… yet:

– 17 states have enacted voter suppression laws

– Supreme Court gutted Sec. 5 of the Voting Rights Act

– George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Michael Brown, Sandra Bland, Tamir Rice Need I say more? #July4 — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) July 4, 2021

Related

















