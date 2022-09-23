Psychos Look to Nuclear War

Navy Admiral Charles Richard, commander of US Strategic Command, declared on Wednesday that the US might face nuclear war with a peer-level opponent for the first time since the end of the Cold War.

At an Air Force-organized conference in Maryland, Richard claimed that the US would have to prepare to escalate quickly against possible opponents and protect its homeland.

“All of us in this room are back in the business of contemplating…direct armed conflict with a nuclear-capable peer,” he said, according to a Pentagon summary of his comments. “We have not had to do that in over 30 years.”

This is no longer theoretical.

“Russia and China can escalate to any level of violence they choose in any domain with any instrument of power worldwide,” he continued. “We just haven’t faced competitors and opponents like that in a long time.”

The US actually did. They surrendered to primitive thugs in Afghanistan.

The US decided they would overturn the Russian government, not even knowing what would come out of it. Those who are in line to take over are worse than Putin.

This Admiral is talking as if this is feasible and winnable. This war needs to end with a forced peace agreement.

Volodymyr Zelensky wants the West to pre-emptively nuke Russia. He wants Russia punished, and he’s stupid enough to want the West to risk complete destruction to do it..

Tucker Carlson: “Threatening Russia’s territorial integrity was never part of the deal…Ukraine was invaded the point was to kick the Russians out.” pic.twitter.com/WEIeWi97D3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 23, 2022

Col. Douglas MacGregor was on Tucker Thursday night and explained that Ukraine is already beaten.

Putin has concluded that he can’t negotiate with Kiev because Washington won’t allow it.

He knows there have been discussions in DC for months about a limited nuclear war. Putin said they would respond if the US used nuclear weapons. His comments about nukes were in response to our threats. Zelensky called for the use of nukes.

