Say What? Vaccines Every Two Months

What kind of vaccine has to be administered every two months? The so-called COVID vaccine does.

The Left has to keep this alive as long as possible as part of our “social responsibility test.” In case you missed it, one of the World Economic Forum directors said that WEFs were watching people across the globe respond to vaccine [gene therapy] mandates. They were pleased to see how billions worldwide adopted [obeyed] “a huge number of unimaginable restrictions for public health.”

Billions accepted “social distancing, wearing masks, mass vaccinations, and contact-tracing. The author called it a test of social responsibility. Do we now have to get vaccinated every two months to show how socially responsible we are?

The goal of the test, completed successfully, is to get us to impose mandates on ourselves with apps in preparation for our future in sustainable cities in smart communities. They want us in high rises and without cars, eating bugs and weeds.

The booster was tested on eight mice. If that’s good enough for Rochelle, she should go to it.

Today, I received my updated #COVID19 vaccine! Laboratory data suggest these updated vaccines provide increased protection against currently circulating variants. If you received your last COVID-19 vaccine >2 mo. ago, I encourage you to join me & get your updated vaccine now. pic.twitter.com/SZS7VeJict — Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) September 22, 2022

It’s no longer an emergency. They should have completed clinical trials first.

