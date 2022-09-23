Say What? Vaccines Every Two Months

By
M Dowling
-
2

What kind of vaccine has to be administered every two months? The so-called COVID vaccine does.

The Left has to keep this alive as long as possible as part of our “social responsibility test.” In case you missed it, one of the World Economic Forum directors said that WEFs were watching people across the globe respond to vaccine [gene therapy] mandates. They were pleased to see how billions worldwide adopted [obeyed] “a huge number of unimaginable restrictions for public health.”

Billions accepted “social distancing, wearing masks, mass vaccinations, and contact-tracing. The author called it a test of social responsibility. Do we now have to get vaccinated every two months to show how socially responsible we are?

The goal of the test, completed successfully, is to get us to impose mandates on ourselves with apps in preparation for our future in sustainable cities in smart communities. They want us in high rises and without cars, eating bugs and weeds.

The booster was tested on eight mice. If that’s good enough for Rochelle, she should go to it.

It’s no longer an emergency. They should have completed clinical trials first.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Greg
Greg
30 seconds ago

Hurry up and get your booster Before any law is passed requiring the disclosure of royalty payments to government officials.

Didn’t the CDC already admit these vaccines can damage your immune system.

0
Reply
Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
20 minutes ago

Do you think it cold be about making big Pharma richer? or
Could it be what in effect a payoffs to people in government?
Probably both!
What is the net worth of those who control the big Pharma companies?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz