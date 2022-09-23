Biden’s Making Huawei, the “National Security Threat,” Great Again

Biden passed along another opportunity to the Chinese Communists to secure US technology. Huawei, which throws money at lobbyists tied to Biden Democrats, is a big beneficiary.

The White House will allow certain technology and software to be shared by greedy US companies with firms tied to communist China that were blacklisted under Donald Trump.

Last year, Biden allowed auto chips – in rare supply – to be sold to then-blacklisted Huawei. The deal was worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

HUAWEI’S BACK

Huawei Technologies Co. has extensive links to the Chinese Communist Party. They will now be able to receive certain technologies from American companies.

The Trump administration labeled them a “national security threat” and a decades-long Chinese military collaborator by the U.S. Department of Defense. Huawei routinely provides the regime backdoor access to its products, networks, and devices. All Chinese companies, private or not, are expected to do the bidding of the Chinese government, which is run by the military.

The State Department has also emphasized that the Chinese Communist Party uses Huawei as an “instrument not only for making money but also for pursuing the Party-State’s agenda and fulfilling its strategic objectives […] deeply enmeshed in Beijing’s system of oppression at home and its increasingly assertive strategic ambitions globally.”

Huawei is also buying farmland near military bases and spying on them.

CNBC reported in 2019 that the Trump Administration added Huawei Technologies to a trade blacklist. The Trump administration warned about the danger of potential Chinese spies buying land near US army bases. Team Biden has ignored that warning, and Maoist Chinese are still buying farms.

Recently, we reported they bought a farm in North Dakota near a U.S. Air Force Drone base.

A Chinese communist firm also bought 130,000 acres in Texas near military bases. Maoist Chinese bought into other US infrastructure.

CNBC reveals China placed Huawei equipment atop cell towers on purchased farmland near US military bases in the Midwest. The FBI said the equipment could capture and disrupt communications, that is, by US Strategic Command, which oversees the country’s nuclear weapons.

The CNN report explains that since 2017 or prior, “federal officials have investigated Chinese land purchases near critical infrastructure, shut down a high-profile regional consulate believed by the US government to be a hotbed of Chinese spies, and stonewalled what they saw as clear efforts to plant listening devices near sensitive military and government facilities.”

The FBI also found Chinese-made Huawei equipment atop cell towers near US military bases in the rural Midwest. The FBI determined the equipment could capture and disrupt highly restricted Defense Department communications. That includes those used by US Strategic Command, which oversees the country’s nuclear weapons.

BIDEN’S EMPLOYEES ARE TIED TO HUAWEI LOBBYISTS

John Podesta has joined the White House to spend over $300 billion in “climate crisis” funds created by the Manchin-Schumer Inflation Reduction Act. At the same time, the White House loosened the restrictions on Huawei, allegedly to “address confusion.” Coincidentally, Podesta’s brother Tony is a Huawei lobbyist who received a million dollars this year and $500,000 last year from Huawei. Nice salary.

Another brother of a White House employee Steve Richetti is a Huawei lobbyist.

DE SANTIS TOOK ACTION

Gov. De Santis “took action [EO 22-216] to protect Floridians from the bad intentions of adversaries abroad, such as the Chinese Communist Party. This Legislative Session [he is] proposing additional protections for our homeland against threats arrayed by those who seek our nation’s downfall.”

Gov. DeSantis Stops CCP Influence https://t.co/YdLJhIIRYt — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 22, 2022

