Pt Jeff Mayor & Allies Appoint a Special Prosecutor for a 9/11 March

On 9/11/01, I lost dear people, no one terribly close, but close enough. One man was an usher at my wedding. It was a traumatizing event, and it upset me for years. So, I was happy when three very patriotic men arranged a parade to the 9/11 Memorial in Port Jefferson Village. The Mayor, a far-left woman who promised to rule in a bipartisan way, wouldn’t give the group a permit. Yet, in June of 2020, she gave a permit to the often violent communist group, Black Lives Matter.

They were all over Long Island and sometimes they were nasty. In Port Jefferson, they took over Route 112 and marched down the street in a very aggressive manner. They were making these loud noises as they marched, throwing water bottles at security. These people were frightening.

This is one of the flyers.

Some groups were fine, just chanted, but it wasn’t true everywhere.

It is the largest protest so far here on Long Island…more than 2,000 people gathered in Mineola tonight to demand change. Organizers said “This is not a moment. This is a movement.” Nassau police say the group was peaceful and respectful. @News12LI pic.twitter.com/TtO6r70G1z — Shari Einhorn (@ShariEinhorn12) June 2, 2020

Smithtown was unruly and some marchers were yelling out anti-white slurs.

Here’s a brief clip of one of the unruly Sunday events on 6/8/2020:

In any case, no one cared if they marched, but to ban Republicans and others was immensely unfair. When BLM marched, the town turned out to cheer them on. I’ve been to one communist meeting in Port Jefferson — undercover — so I wasn’t totally surprised. What did surprise me was the anger when the Republicans simply walked down 112. The animosity and disgust from some of the people were palpable. They truly hate us.

A Special Prosecutor

Mr. Robitseck was one of the three men who arranged the innocent march down a few blocks. They’ve tried to torment this good man and his allies, patriotic Long Islanders. As you can see the buffoonish Left has employed a special prosecutor. That’s insane. Can you imagine? A special prosecutor for walking down a few blocks with flags on 9/11/2020?

I hear Mr. Robitseck has three pro bono lawyers and they are suing the village and mayor for $10 million dollars. I hope that’s true and he wins every dime. He has already been fined. There are reports of people being run down that day, but Mr. Robitseck had nothing to do with that. I don’t know if it’s true or just far-left shenanigans.

This was posted on Mr. Robitseck’s site:

