The American Jacobin

A Jacobin was a member of the Jacobin Club, a revolutionary political movement that was the most famous political club during the French Revolution (1789-1799). The club got its name from meeting at the Dominican rue Saint-Honoré Monastery of the Jacobins.

The left-wing are revolutionaries — Bolsheviks. The left-wing has pulled away from the liberal ideals that made up our nation’s foundation. They now represent this Rousseauian or Helegian revolutionary that believes in tearing down the system. Rousseau was the muse of the Jacobins in the French Revolution — the people who chopped off the heads of their enemies.

They will not engage in dialogue. For them, this pilgrimage we are on is all political all the time. It means the right stands in the way of this utopia they want for all of us.

The Left will not stop until they have all the power. They are secular, and this is the new religion.

The French Revolution was not The American Revolution which stood for higher ideals. The French Revolution was brutal and immoral.

