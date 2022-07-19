Here We Go Again! Dems Demand Court Packing

House Democrats on Monday demanded legislation to add four seats to the Supreme Court. Democrats have controlled the Court for years, and now that they don’t have total control, they want to destroy it. The presidency and Congress aren’t enough for them.

The lawmakers made their push at a press conference hosted by the Take Back the Court Action Fund on Monday.

They don’t like the recent abortion and gun rights rulings.

The Supreme Court is “making decisions that usurp the power of the legislative and executive branches,” said Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., according to The Hill.

The Court did not usurp anything. They ruled on the constitutionality of Roe v. Wade, for which there was no constitutional basis, and a New York concealed carry bill that violates the Second Amendment.

Some preemptively addressed detractors who would call the effort “court-packing,” said the Republicans did so first.

Republicans didn’t pack anything. They held off on the nomination of Merrick Garland, which has proven to be wise.

“The nightmare scenario of GOP court-packing is already upon us,” said Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.). “That’s how they got this far-right 6-3 majority in the first place.”

The Hill noted that Congress has previously changed the number of justices on the court seven times.

However, they didn’t mention that Democrats want to change the number of justices to turn it into a Democrat rubber stamp.

The bill won’t pass the 60-vote threshold to become law. It’s more of a political ploy to placate their radical progressive constituents. This is an early get out the vote effort.

“We have a chance right now to act, it’s going to take bold action, but not unprecedented action. The number on the Court isn’t set in stone — we can do this if we have the courage, the stamina, & the will to get it done. I believe that we do, too much is at stake.”@RepSchakowsky pic.twitter.com/BmQdZmROSK — Take Back the Court (@TakeBacktheCt) July 18, 2022

Related