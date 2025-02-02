Punxsutawney Phil Saw His Shadow, But There’s Also Good News!

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, and that indicated there would be six more weeks of winter. Before a huge crowd filled with excitement and heavily clothed against temperatures in the 20s, the groundhog Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Sunday morning. That means we could see six more weeks of winter, according to Groundhog Day lore.

Judging from the weather lately, that comes as no surprise.

Peta wants this practice stopped because they don’t want Groundhogs woken up. They want a “vegan weather reveal” cake instead.The proposed cake, when cut, would show one of two colors: blue, signifying six more weeks of winter, or pink, indicating an early spring. They want Phil retired with no replacement. Somehow, we don’t see that generating much excitement.

This is how Peta gets publicity.

Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow and predicts six more weeks of winter! #GroundhogDay pic.twitter.com/eevOY4XuIk — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) February 2, 2025

NOW FOR THE GOOD NEWS!

Anyway, two of Long Island’s three groundhogs said early spring.

Malverne Mel, who has a better record than Phil, and Hicksville Hal said it will be an early spring.

Malverne Mel tried to escape, but they caught him.

An early spring is on the way, according to two of Long Island’s three prognosticating groundhogs. Even though Malverne Mel tried to escape this morning’s ceremony, he and Holtsville Hal both did not see their shadows, according to officials. More details:… pic.twitter.com/eYVoRr6XFr — Newsday (@Newsday) February 2, 2024

