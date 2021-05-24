Pure evil! Reckless quacks telling kids to cut off breasts and testicles



















A quack doctor recently told a teen girl she could chop off her breasts. His reason is evil and bizarre. He said, kids “most of the time make good decisions,” adding she could always get new ones later.

This is evil as Matt Walsh states.

Gender dysphoria needs treatment and the kids have to be left alone physically until they mature.

Watch this. A prominent “trans-affirming” doctor says it’s okay to chop the breasts off of a teen girl because kids “most of the time make good decisions” and a girl can always get new breasts later if she wants. These quacks are destroying our children. This is pure evil. pic.twitter.com/2sF7YPa5b5 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 24, 2021

In another case, a teen boy had his testicles removed three months after he attended a gender clinic. He became suicidal.

Affirmation model at work. Confused young man has testicles removed within 3 months of first session with gender clinic, he becomes suicidal. pic.twitter.com/KhtfttNS16 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) May 24, 2021

There is a website called Sex change Regret which is authored by a transgender named Walter Hyer who wrote, “Young or old, early in transition or years later, changing genders ends in regret, and often, in a total nightmare.”

“I’ve been reporting about the widespread regret for years while everyone in the media says regret is rare,” Mr. Hyer wrote. “The Belgrade Center for Genital Reconstructive Surgery says that they have received requests for reversal surgery,” he said.

He asks, “If sex change regret is so rare, why are so many requesting reversal surgery? If sex change regret is so rare, why are surgeons offering reversal surgery?”

An alarming 41% of transgender people commit suicide and for people to praise their decision to surgically alter their body when they are ill-equipped to give that advice borders on criminal.

The following quotes by Dr. Paul McHugh come from CNS News.

“Dr. Paul R. McHugh, the former psychiatrist-in-chief for Johns Hopkins Hospital and its current Distinguished Service Professor of Psychiatry, said that transgenderism is a “mental disorder” that merits treatment, that sex change is “biologically impossible,” and that people who promote sexual reassignment surgery are collaborating with and promoting a mental disorder.

Dr. McHugh explained that transgender surgery is not the solution for people who suffer a “disorder of ‘assumption’” – the notion that their maleness or femaleness is different than what nature assigned to them biologically.”

