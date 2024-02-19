Putin Ally Medvedev on What Would Bring About Nuclear War

Putin’s ally, Dmitry Medvedev, is threatening nuclear war if forced to relinquish Ukrainian land they won.

This is Medvedev’s comment on Telegram [Google translation]:

Some time ago, I wrote here on my TG channel: “Nuclear power cannot lose a war.” The snotty Anglo-American fosterlings immediately jumped out with heart-rending cries: “No, that’s not true at all; even the USA lost in wars.” This is an obvious lie. I wasn’t talking about Vietnam, Afghanistan, or dozens of other places in which the Americans waged colonial wars of conquest. I wrote about historical Wars in which the defense of one’s Fatherland takes place. Your land, your people, your values. These are the kind of wars that nuclear powers have never lost to anyone.

Why am I writing about this again? Yes, I read the words of all sorts of Pistorius and Shapps and think: are they really such assholes, or are they just pretending? “The world cannot afford a Russian victory in this war.” Like this? That’s how.

Okay. Let’s imagine for a moment that Russia lost and “Ukraine with its allies” won. What would such a victory be like for our enemies – the neo-Nazis and their Western sponsors? Well, as has been said many times, a return to the borders of 1991. That is, the direct and irreversible collapse of present-day Russia, which, according to the Constitution, includes new territories. And then there was a violent civil war with the final disappearance of our country from the world map. Tens of millions of victims. The death of our future. The collapse of everything in the world.

And now the main question: do these idiots really believe that the people of Russia will swallow such a division of their country? That we will all think something like this: “Well, alas, this happened. They won. Today’s Russia has disappeared. It’s a pity, of course, but we must continue to live in a collapsing, dying country since a nuclear war is much more terrible for us than the death of our loved ones, our children, our Russia…”? And that the leadership of the state, headed by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, in this case, will tremble in its hand to make the most difficult decisions?

if Russia collapses, they’ll go nuclear:

So here it is. It will be completely different. The collapse of Russia will have much more dire consequences than the results of an ordinary, even the most protracted war. Because attempts to return Russia to the borders of 1991 will lead to only one thing. Towards a global war with Western countries using the entire strategic arsenal of our state. In Kyiv, Berlin, London, Washington. To all other beautiful historical places that have long been included in the flight targets of our nuclear triad.

Will we have the courage to do this if the disappearance of a thousand-year-old country, our great Motherland, is at stake, and the sacrifices made by the people of Russia over the centuries will be in vain?

The answer is obvious.

So it’s better to return everything before it’s too late. Or we will return it ourselves with maximum losses for the enemy, like Avdeevka. Our warriors are heroes!

We’ve heard this before. Putin believes this would be an existential threat, and it that happens, he unleashes nuclear weapons.

