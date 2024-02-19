We Don’t Need NY Girl Police Who Dance

M Dowling
The New York girl police have a dance team of mostly not-svelte dancers. We don’t need a dance team struggling through dance moves; we only need crime prevention. They practice three times a week for three hours when they’re off-duty. They do need the exercise.

They don’t look like they could catch a criminal.

The Report from ABC News 7

“I’m just answering 911 jobs all day, all day, all day out of roll call until it’s time to go home,” said NYPD Dance Team Vice President Lauren Pagan. “Music is amazing. And when I get to sit here and just listen, even if it’s the same song over and over, it’s a nice place to be. Everybody here loves to dance. They love being here.”

“It could be the longest, hardest day at work. I come here, the girls are always smiling, and it’s just nice,” Pagan said.

The dance team performs at police versus firefighters games, galas, and even at schools to promote physical and mental health.

“They’re always surprised, like, do you get the bad guys?” Martinez said. “It’s so fun. They love to dance. They love learning. And we love teaching it to them. They get so excited whenever we come.”

Watch:


Canadian Friend
Guest
Canadian Friend
15 minutes ago

You have to watch this video

it is a team of female officers who fail miserably at something not that hard to do

it is funny and it is sad…they could never arrest a man who resists or carry an unconscious person

they are physically too weak

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hTzsEifgxf0

Canadian Friend
Guest
Canadian Friend
11 minutes ago
Reply to  Canadian Friend

its 12 min but just watch the first 2 min

they fail miserably they do not have the strength nor the skills

Greg
Guest
Greg
9 minutes ago
Reply to  Canadian Friend

There was a video of Four of these size women trying to arrest a thin black man. They struggled and struggled and the man easily got away.

Canadian Friend
Guest
Canadian Friend
11 seconds ago
Reply to  Greg

Yeah I saw that video, the female cops are useless and dumb

Even though there is a tiny number of women who can do the job, most cannot but are hired anyway simply for having the correct gender and the correct skin color

Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
28 minutes ago

Yuk!

