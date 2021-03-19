Putin challenges [‘Hidin’ Biden’] to a debate









Russian President Vladimir Putin suggests Biden resolve their problems with a public debate. Obviously, Putin knows Biden hasn’t held a presser, didn’t give a State of the Union, and won’t answer reporter’s questions. He’s known worldwide as ‘Hidin’ Biden.’

Putin made the proposal as part of the Kremlin’s response to Biden calling him a soulless killer. Biden called Putin a killer but has yet to denounce China’s murder of Uighurs and other minority groups. Why doesn’t Biden also condemn Iran for its non-stop murder of so-called heretics?

The longtime Russian dictator told a state TV reporter Thursday, in reaction to Mr. Biden’s having called him a “killer,” that he “just thought [now]” of a response.

“I want to propose to President Biden to continue our discussion, but on the condition that we do it basically live, as it’s called, without any delays and directly in an open, direct discussion,” Mr. Putin said.

The Kremlin chief said, “it seems to me that would be interesting for the people of Russia and for the people of the United States.”

We’d love to see it, especially since Joe Biden dishonestly boasts of how he put Putin in his place when he, Biden, was allegedly humiliated.

Biden often doesn’t know where he is, slurs his words, hardly does anything on a daily basis, and can only handle short staged appearances with teleprompters and earpieces.

Putin knows it and snarkily referenced it in the next quote.

“With regard to my U.S. colleague’s remark, we have, indeed, as he said, met in person. What would I tell him? I would say ‘stay healthy.’ I wish him good health,” Mr. Putin head, going on to add that “I am saying this without irony or tongue in cheek.”

Oh sure, no tongue-in-cheek there.

Vladimir Putin challenging @JoeBiden to have an open and live discussion with him in front of the world because he knows that senile Biden cannot do that is objectively hilarious. Knowing that world leaders are openly mocking the sham of our election results is objectively sad. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 19, 2021

