WH is on board with CPC’s hard-Left agenda to destroy the USA

Progressives are pushing through their agenda, and only their agenda. In a meeting with Ron Klain, the communistas Pramila Jayapal, Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), and Cori Bush (D-Mo.), put the pressure on and it’s unlikely Biden will go against them. In fact, Ron Klain agrees with them.
BUILD BACK BETTER JOBS PLAN
Progressives pressed for a commitment that Biden’s jobs plan will address not only transportation but climate change, health care, and so-called family infrastructure, things like child care and paid leave.
Jayapal laid out concerns that those things won’t be possible unless Democrats eliminate the filibuster. “We can either go green, or we can go bipartisan, because I just don’t think that Republicans are ready to have a transformative package — and so I said that at the White House,” Jayapal said.
Klain indicated to the Congressional Progressive Caucus that leaders that the White House are exploring different options, including the possibility of breaking up the jobs package into as many as three bills, according to Jayapal. Some could garner bipartisan support, and some could be done through reconciliation.
In other words, they will circumvent the filibuster and pass single-payer, extreme climate change, and extreme transportation.
Some Republicans would vote for new bridges and roads, but that’s it.
TAXING THE RICH
Progressives insist on redistributing wealth. Klain, according to Jayapal, seemed to agree. “We did have a very good discussion about how the White House sees any revenue [raisers] — and I think we share their perspective — that revenue raisers are really about making the tax code fair,” Jayapal said. “And of course, addressing the massive and unprecedented income inequality in this country. … That’s very much our frame as well.”
RETURN OF THE MINIMUM WAGE DEBATE
Progressives pressed Klain to commit to making the $15 minimum wage happen and believe he agrees it needs to be a priority. Progressives brought up nuking the filibuster to get it done. Another idea floated in the room: attaching a wage increase to must-pass legislation.
IMMIGRATION — the Democrat power grab
Klain also indicated that Biden would soon increase the cap on the number of refugees that would be admitted to the U.S. Klain also agreed that more needs to be done to address the crisis (our word, not his) at the border.
They want more and faster.
The White House, Jayapal said, is hindered by the Trump administration’s move to dismantle immigration facilities and infrastructure at the border. But they’re working to get that fixed. “They want to speed that up. They want to more quickly work on a solution, and we all understood the importance of that.”
The Progressives [Democrat Socialists are to the Left of communists] went from being viewed as radicals to the thought leaders and vote-getters of the Democrat Party. They are the Democrat Party.
They meet frequently with the White House.
The rich will leave, the replacements will demand more free stuff to make the Cloward-Piven plan work in burning it all down, infrastructure will be a stretch of toll road where all gas stations and restaurants charge more with signs every 20 feet saying…roadwork brought to you by the build CCCP back better plan, forward comrade!
Here you will see union work crews standing around chatting with one guy actually doing something and of course union (CPUSA) logos and signs everywhere.
Distorted lens ideologues are so cute in thinking that a utopian reset will occur easy just like flicking a light switch?
No, they intend as much misery and suffering as possible while they gorge themselves on what is left of the fruits of capitalism before socialism and the green nude eel destroys all wealth and incentive for anyone to attempt to go out and obtain capital.
Energy powers the economy which is why they want it wiped out with faculty lounge bong long pipe dreams of alternative energies that won’t deliver even a fraction of what coal and oil bring.