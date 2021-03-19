Tax dollars to once again go to evil abortion businesses









The Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday that it plans to write new rules for the Title X federal family planning program. In other words, they are undoing all of the Trump administration’s changes. Planned Parenthood and other private clinics that referred patients for abortions will receive federal funding.

The change would return the program to the way it ran from 2000 under Barack Obama. If the agency makes good on its goal of finalizing the rules by fall, clinics pushed out of the program could reapply for funding by year’s end.

Currently, Planned Parenthood got California to charge reporter David Daleiden with nine felonies after he exposed their baby body parts business.

The Obama-era rules of passing out tax dollars to the abortion and selling of baby parts business is back.

