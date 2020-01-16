Putin puts himself in charge of the entire government forever

Russia’s prime minister and its entire government resigned on Wednesday as part of sweeping constitutional changes that could see President Vladimir Putin extend his hold on power.

It actually will end up making him the only one in charge for as long as he wants.

In his annual state-of-the-nation speech, Putin said he favored changing the constitution to hand the State Duma, the lower house of Parliament, the power to choose Russia’s prime minister and other key positions. He would be the Prime Minister, of course.

There are a few other options, but they all end with him in charge of everything.

THE ENTIRE GOVERNMENT RESIGNED

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, a longtime trusted ally of Putin’s, said on Wednesday that the government he heads was resigning to give the president room to carry out changes he wants to make to the constitution.

Putin has held power for almost twenty years and now it will be forever. He has either served as Prime Minister or President.

Without the changes, Putin would have been finished after his fourth and last presidential term in 2024.