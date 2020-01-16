Democrats & CNN make a mockery of the articles of impeachment

The perfectly unserious Democrats formed a procession to deliver the articles. This included the idiotic and bizarre chatter of the hosts at CNN as the Dems walked through the halls of Congress where great leaders once walked.

HIGHLIGHTS: The craziest media commentary as the articles of impeachment were walked to the Senate pic.twitter.com/0a9k6bjapG — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 16, 2020

Here’s another version of the performance:

The Democrats have made a complete spectacle of their Impeachment hoax. Congratulations being the number one watched comedy in history! Sound on. Enjoy!pic.twitter.com/KlWaGPppLf — to88022 (@GodLovesUSA1) January 16, 2020

Pelosi tried to quote people she knows nothing about and couldn’t string it all together coherently.

Can someone please translate this?? pic.twitter.com/khdBBjPtXy — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew) January 15, 2020

Go to 30:00 for the full speech from the unserious Nancy:

They made a mockery of the signing ceremony. She gave the pens out as souvenirs after she signed each letter of her name with a different pen. This is all a big joke to her.

Does anyone actually know why she’s switching pens with each letter? Genuinely curious. pic.twitter.com/AWZRxWZQ3a — Kathy Zhu (@PoliticalKathy) January 16, 2020

Just walked through aftermath of this “signing ceremony.” Dems were giddy with excitement in Capitol hallway, asking, “Did you get your pen?” The American people will hold House Dems accountable for making a mockery of their duty to the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/nASTD2oc6V — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) January 15, 2020

GUTFELD WENT ON A RANT

We caught the actual procession.

Nancy Pelosi and Democrat Socialists somber procession to the Senate chamber with Impeachment Hoax articles. #ImpeachmentTrial pic.twitter.com/kzLolCehdF — John Anon ☦️ (@JohnAnon404) January 16, 2020