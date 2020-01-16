Democrats & CNN make a mockery of the articles of impeachment

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The perfectly unserious Democrats formed a procession to deliver the articles. This included the idiotic and bizarre chatter of the hosts at CNN as the Dems walked through the halls of Congress where great leaders once walked.

Here’s another version of the performance:

Pelosi tried to quote people she knows nothing about and couldn’t string it all together coherently.

Go to 30:00 for the full speech from the unserious Nancy:

They made a mockery of the signing ceremony. She gave the pens out as souvenirs after she signed each letter of her name with a different pen. This is all a big joke to her.

GUTFELD WENT ON A RANT

We caught the actual procession.

