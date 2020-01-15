Pelosi used a different pen for each letter of her name to sign the articles

The House voted Wednesday to send the articles to the Senate, approving seven managers to prosecute the case as Democrats and Republicans debated whether new witnesses and evidence will be introduced at trial.

Pelosi signed the resolution on Capitol Hill while the press recorded every moment. As she did so, she grinned from ear to ear, happier than a pig in slop. Everyone took photos and souvenir pens. She herself used a different pen for each letter of her name.

This woman and her comrades are sick. This is all a big joke to her and to them.

Independent Women’s Voice tweeted, “Speaker Pelosi: ‘This is a very sad time for our country. There is no joy in this. We must be somber. We must be prayerful. … I’m heartbroken.’ Odd. Speaker Pelosi doesn’t look ‘somber’ ‘heartbroken’ ‘prayerful’ as she signs @realDonaldTrump articles of impeachment.”

Latinos4Trump weighed in, writing, “#Pelosi looking sad and somber signing the articles of impeachment.”

She’s smiling like she’s Hillary Clinton signing books at a Costco. So much somberness so much solemnity. pic.twitter.com/gEfGxQGPDf — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) January 15, 2020

She did the same thing over the weekend when she talked happily about the President’s forever impeachment.

She says Donald Trump will be out of the White House one way or the other. She’s a psycho.

What happened to the “prayerful” Nancy Pelosi who was actually giddy in dividing America by trying to remove a duly-elected President? The mask of this Impeachment sham was pulled off by her own hand…. pic.twitter.com/0tw6Oobk54 — Thomas P Kennedy III 🇺🇸 (@ThomasPKennedy3) January 13, 2020

Even Dana Bash at CNN thought it was shocking.

CNN panel bashes Nancy Pelosi for handing out impeachment pens. It was a “jarring” “celebration” pic.twitter.com/oQlI8tgIW0 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 15, 2020

BUT IT’S A SAD DAY

Remember when she and her cohorts walked into Congress dressed in black to show how sad and somber they were over having to impeach the President?

It was a “sad day, a sad day.”

PELOSI THEN: “This is a very sad time for our country. This is no joy in this. We must be somber, we must be prayerful.” PELOSI TODAY: Smiling and laughing while signing impeachment. pic.twitter.com/un88ch8RGx — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 15, 2020