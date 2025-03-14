This Sends Chills Down One’s Spine: AOC Might Primary Chuck

There is no question New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is mentally challenged in some way. That doesn’t stop her allies from calling for her to primary Chuck Schumer for a Senate seat. It would be a new low for the Senate if she won.

AOC’s very upset that Chuck Schumer is not going to shut the government down, even though it is in their party’s best interests.

“I think there is a deep sense of outrage and betrayal,” Ocasio-Cortez told reporters in Leesburg, Virginia, where House Democrats are huddling for their annual policy retreat. She said she and her fellow Democrats are “texting, calling, sending carrier pigeons,” to mobilize the Democratic base against Schumer’s plan to allow the GOP funding bill to advance.

She, and her progressive comrades, are clueless about democracy and Republics. In their mini-world, only their viewpoint counts.

She Will Try to Stop the CR, Shutdown the Government

AOC is focused on preventing her party from accepting the GOP bill.

“We have time to correct course on this decision. Senate Democrats can vote no. We can correct course, and that is the most important thing in front of us right now,” Democrat Socialist (communist) Ocasio-Cortez said.

According to fake news CNN, privately, House Democrats are so infuriated with Schumer’s decision that some have begun encouraging her to run against Schumer in a primary. Multiple Democrats in the Congressional Progressive (Communist and Socialist) Caucus and others directly encouraged Ocasio-Cortez to run on the Thursday night announcement, one member said.

The member said that Democrats in Leesburg were “so mad” that even centrist Democrats were “ready to write checks for AOC for Senate,” adding that they have “never seen people so mad.”

AOC continued railing.

“There are members of Congress who have won Trump-held districts in some of the most difficult territory in the United States who walked the plank and took innumerable risks in order to defend the American people, in order to defend Social Security and Medicaid and Medicare,” she said. “Just to see Senate Democrats even consider acquiescing to Elon Musk, I think is a huge slap in the face. And I think there is a wide sense of betrayal if things proceed as currently planned.”

The party endangering Social Security is hers. They keep putting illegal aliens and others on it while it’s quickly heading for extinction.

If everything doesn’t go the Progressive way, Progressives rebel.

She’s a literal moron.

70% tax rates on the very rich would help pay for the #GreenNewDeal to combat climate change, @AOC told Anderson Cooper: “Only radicals have changed this country.” https://t.co/MWDhzh4hTr pic.twitter.com/NTuaJ38cbC — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 7, 2019

Moron:

Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: “If we work our butts off to make sure that we take back all three chambers of Congress — Uh, rather, all three chambers of government: the presidency, the Senate, and the House.” The 3 branches of government: executive, legislative, judicial. pic.twitter.com/8rPSpzottE — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 19, 2018

.@AOC says America needs government-controlled banking. To do that, she wants to pilot the program through the *U.S. Postal Service. (*Minor issue: The U.S. Postal service $3.6 BILLION in 2018) pic.twitter.com/3OtvQRBqSE — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) June 8, 2019

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email