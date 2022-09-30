Putin to Annex 2 Donbas Republics, Kherson, Zaporizhia Tomorrow

Putin signed a decree recognizing the occupied Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Zaporizhia as “independent territories.” The signing of the annexation papers is tomorrow.

The Kremlin has revealed when Russian President Vladimir Putin will sign treaties on the inclusion of the two Donbas republics and the self-proclaimed states in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia into the Russian Federation. The move follows referendums held in the respective territories.

RT said Putin would deliver a “voluminous speech” at the ceremonial signing.

According to the Russian propaganda outfit, the two Republics and the two self-described states asked to join the Federation. Allegedly, the vote was overwhelmingly in support.

It’s a terrible outcome and an easily predicted one.

Max Blumenthal said sardonically, “After Zelensky’s de facto call for the cleansing of ethnic Russians from Donetsk and Lugansk, his arrest of their political representatives, and the banning of their language, it’s really a mystery why they are voting the way they are in today’s referendum.”

On “Face the Nation” today, Zelensky said about Putin’s nuclear threat: “I don’t think he’s bluffing.” He then repeated his call for the US to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” even if this will “make diplomatic negotiations impossible.” Does anyone see an issue here? Michael Tracey asked Sunday.

President Zelensky went to Babin Yar, where he was filmed by the media. It’s where thousands of Jews were slaughtered by the Nazis.

He also appealed to ethnic minorities in Russia and newly conscripted young men to resist the war.

“Everyone in the world understands well what such an attempted annexation would actually mean,” Zelensky said in his nightly address.

“It will not mean what the Kremlin hopes for.

“Now I repeat for everyone in this country: Russia will not get a new territory of Ukraine,” Zelensky said. “Russia will annex itself to the catastrophe that it has brought to the occupied territory of our country.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the referendums as an attempt to mask a “land grab” in Ukraine on Thursday.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres told reporters on Thursday the annexation would mark a “dangerous escalation,” Reuters reported.

MORE – This decree is understood to be the last intermediate step paving the way for tomorrow’s annexation of the occupied Ukrainian regions to Russia. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 29, 2022

Related