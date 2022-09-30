Mitt Romney Betrays Sen. Lee and the Republican Party

Sen. Mike Lee of Utah tweeted that he has the support – endorsement – of his Senate colleagues. The name that is missing is Mitt Romney’s, the Utah carpetbagger.

Romney appears to support the left-wing Bill Kristol operative, Never Trumper Evan McMullin, aka McMuffin. Romney, who marched with the communist Black Lives Matter, constantly betrays the Republican Party. This is nothing new. He’s not much of a Republican.

Henry Olsen, a Washington Post columnist and a senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, called Romney’s refusal to endorse Lee a betrayal of the Republican Party.

“It should be a no-brainer for Romney to endorse his fellow Republican. Regaining control of the Senate is one of the GOP’s most important objectives, and that means marshaling every conceivable vote to make that happen,” he wrote in a column in March.

The Senate comprises 50 Republicans, 48 Democrats, and two independents who caucus with the Democrats. McMullin has said he would not caucus with either party if elected.

Romney said that McMullin and Lee are his friends and his endorsement isn’t important.

Mollie Hemingway writes in The Federalist that Republicans are baffled by Romney remaining neutral.

“Both moderate and conservative senators confirmed the grumbling in the conference. “We should not have to be worried about Utah in any way. I don’t know what he thinks he’s doing, but it’s not going over well, particularly with the [senators] who are up for chairmanships,” said another Republican senator. Neither Lee nor Romney responded to inquiries by press time,” Hemingway wrote.

Mollie tweeted that Mike Lee has the support of every Republican Senator except Mitt Romney, who says he couldn’t possibly endorse Constitutional conservative stalwart Lee over his new Democrat-endorsed acquaintance and obsessed NeverTrump partner Evan McMullin.

I am grateful for the support of my Senate colleagues. Together, we will continue the fight for the American people. The failures of the Biden Administration and Democrats have damaged our nation for long enough. pic.twitter.com/EyeeWg7ySg — Mike Lee (@MikeLeeforUtah) September 9, 2022

Related