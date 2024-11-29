President-Elect Trump’s Team Might Halt Weapons If Ukraine Doesn’t Negotiate

Retired General Keith Kellogg, an actual general in that he earned his stars, is now 80 and was Donald Trump’s former NSA. He has a mission, and that is to bring all parties to the negotiating table to end the Russia-Ukraine War.

Kellogg laid out a peace plan for the America First Policy Institute in April.

It begins by calling the war “an avoidable crisis that, due to the Biden Administration’s incompetent policies… has entangled America in an endless war.”

In short, a ceasefire will freeze the frontlines, forcing both sides to the negotiating table.

STOPPING WEAPONS SHIPMENTS

According to BRICS News, President Trump’s team is considering stopping all weapons shipments to Ukraine if they do not enter peace talks with Russia.

JUST IN: US President-elect Trump’s team proposes halting all US weapons deliveries to Ukraine if it does not enter peace talks with Russia. pic.twitter.com/1UTgxb3Je7 — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) November 28, 2024

The man who told Ukraine not to negotiate with Russia as they neared an agreement still has a mic. Instead of trying to reduce tensions in the region, Boris Johnson wants to escalate.

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson calls to use frozen Russian assets to protect Ukraine. “$300 billion in frozen Russian assets, why on earth haven’t we liberated those and started using them to protect Ukraine.” pic.twitter.com/ppPmaN0bSn — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) November 29, 2024

This man admits we are in a proxy war. We weren’t allowed to say it for fear of being called conspiracy theorists.

Boris Johnson, who had a leading role in sabotaging the Istanbul peace agreement to fight Russia with Ukrainians, admits they are waging a proxy war against Russia

– Referring to this as a proxy war was labelled Russian propaganda. Does the media now allow us to say the obvious? pic.twitter.com/FtdmtO4KID — Glenn Diesen (@Glenn_Diesen) November 29, 2024

No one is defending Russian President Putin, but he sees the globalists expanding to his borders as an existential threat.

THE TRUTH ABOUT UKRAINE: Western Ukraine backed the Nazis with the CIA. Putin warned for 15 years that he’s not going to standby while globalists takeover the world and build bioweapon labs. Ukraine is the center of money laundering. The Deep State is real. Zelenskyy is a puppet. pic.twitter.com/E7cCzVjq5w — Truth Justice ™ (@SpartaJustice) November 28, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email