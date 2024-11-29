President-Elect Trump’s Team Might Halt Weapons If Ukraine Doesn’t Negotiate

Retired General Keith Kellogg, an actual general in that he earned his stars, is now 80 and was Donald Trump’s former NSA. He has a mission, and that is to bring all parties to the negotiating table to end the Russia-Ukraine War.

Kellogg laid out a peace plan for the America First Policy Institute in April.

It begins by calling the war “an avoidable crisis that, due to the Biden Administration’s incompetent policies… has entangled America in an endless war.”

In short, a ceasefire will freeze the frontlines, forcing both sides to the negotiating table.

STOPPING WEAPONS SHIPMENTS

According to BRICS News, President Trump’s team is considering stopping all weapons shipments to Ukraine if they do not enter peace talks with Russia.

The man who told Ukraine not to negotiate with Russia as they neared an agreement still has a mic. Instead of trying to reduce tensions in the region, Boris Johnson wants to escalate.

This man admits we are in a proxy war. We weren’t allowed to say it for fear of being called conspiracy theorists.

No one is defending Russian President Putin, but he sees the globalists expanding to his borders as an existential threat.


