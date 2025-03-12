Putin Outlines the Conditions for a Ceasefire

Putin outlined his plans for a ceasefire. He demands Ukraine withdraw troops from Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhia, and Luhansk. They must formally abolish plans to join NATO.

It doesn’t sound hopeful. I don’t know if this is reasonable, but Zelensky won’t accept it. He still thinks he can get Crimea back, and the only way to do that is to get NATO involved. That cannot happen.

Putin outlines terms for ceasefire – Ukraine must withdraw troops from Donetsk & Lugansk

– Ukraine must formally abolish plans to join NATO

This is Putin’s first public statement. To me, it’s boring, and long-winded, but you decide.

Why did John McCain, Lindsey Graham, and several Democrats tell Ukrainians they could defeat Russia? Were they counting on getting NATO into the war?

