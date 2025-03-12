Ukrainian troops are about to lose their hard-won foothold inside Russia’s Kursk region on Wednesday as Moscow claimed further advances there and military bloggers on both sides said Kyiv’s forces were withdrawing.

Ukraine sprang one of the biggest shocks of the war on August 6 last year by storming across the border and grabbing a chunk of land inside Russia, boosting citizens’ morale and gaining a potential bargaining chip, Reuters reports.

They have been gradually losing the region for the past seven months.

Russia’s defense ministry reported the capture of five more villages on Wednesday, and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that “the dynamics are good.”

Reuters confirmed the captures.

Russia claims they reclaimed 12 Kursk settlements. It was captured in the first place because it was mostly unguarded.

Forbes reports that Ukrainian brigades appear to be retreating from Kursk.

This war is going nowhere except to cause more deaths.

On Feb. 25, a flurry of accurate Russian drone strikes knocked out dozens of Ukrainian vehicles along the main road to Sudzha. This town is—or was—the main base for the 10,000-strong Ukrainian force occupying a significant, but quickly shrinking, salient in Kursk Oblast in western Russia, Forbes reported hours ago.

Forbes reports that was “the day you started worrying about Kursk,” wrote independent analyst Andrew Perpetua. Two weeks later, it seems the bulk of the Ukrainian force—including some of the Ukrainian army’s heaviest brigades—has evacuated Kursk and repositioned on the Ukrainian side of the border.

“My friends managed to leave Kursk, avoiding encirclement,” one Ukrainian source claimed Monday. “It’s sad that it came to this. But it is what it is.”

